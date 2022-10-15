JUST IN
Hillridge Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.12% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Sital Leasing & Finance declined 17.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.12% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.460.49 -6 OPM %80.4391.84 -PBDT0.370.45 -18 PBT0.370.45 -18 NP0.370.45 -18

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 08:11 IST

