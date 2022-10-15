Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.12% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Sital Leasing & Finance declined 17.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.12% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.460.4980.4391.840.370.450.370.450.370.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)