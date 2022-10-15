Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 23.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 180.30 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India declined 23.45% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 180.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales180.30171.39 5 OPM %4.506.44 -PBDT10.0911.64 -13 PBT6.017.63 -21 NP4.215.50 -23
