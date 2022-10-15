Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 23.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 180.30 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India declined 23.45% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 180.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.180.30171.394.506.4410.0911.646.017.634.215.50

