Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 59.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 2915.49 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 59.93% to Rs 161.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 2915.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2181.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2915.492181.3811.6110.79354.83254.66239.88160.47161.99101.29

