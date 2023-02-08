Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 59.93% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Uno Minda approves investment of Rs 15.30 cr in JV Minda Katolec Electronics Services
Uno Minda invests Rs 15.30 cr in subsidiary - Minda Katolec Electronics Services
UNO Minda gains on signing technical license agreement with Korea-based Ascentec
Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 79.60% in the September 2022 quarter
Uno Minda plans Rs 300 cr capacity expansion
-
Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 2915.49 croreNet profit of Uno Minda rose 59.93% to Rs 161.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 2915.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2181.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2915.492181.38 34 OPM %11.6110.79 -PBDT354.83254.66 39 PBT239.88160.47 49 NP161.99101.29 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU