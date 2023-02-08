JUST IN
Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 59.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 2915.49 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 59.93% to Rs 161.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 2915.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2181.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2915.492181.38 34 OPM %11.6110.79 -PBDT354.83254.66 39 PBT239.88160.47 49 NP161.99101.29 60

