Dr Reddy's Lab launches Fluphenazine Tablets in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP, in the U.S. market.
The company along with its subsidiaries today announced the launch of Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prolixin Tablets, 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Prolixin brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $134 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020 according to IQVIA Health.
Dr Reddy's Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP are available in 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets in 100 bottle count sizes.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.66% to Rs 4,632 on BSE. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 18 February 2021.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses -Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations.
