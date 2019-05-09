Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 44.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Lalit Polymers & Electronics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 168.18% in the September 2018 quarter
Bhansali Engineering Polymers standalone net profit declines 89.86% in the March 2019 quarter
Bhansali Engineering Polymers standalone net profit declines 65.69% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 37.37% to Rs 23.53 croreNet profit of Dutron Polymers declined 44.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.37% to Rs 23.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.38% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 106.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.5337.57 -37 106.3697.03 10 OPM %3.992.98 -4.575.41 - PBDT0.510.66 -23 3.433.76 -9 PBT0.210.43 -51 2.382.80 -15 NP0.140.25 -44 2.101.82 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU