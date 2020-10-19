Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Sirolimus Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sirolimus Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the generic version of Rapamune1 Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, of PF Prism CV.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, the Rapamune Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $119.7 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 165 products authorized for distribution in the U. S. marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the U.

S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)