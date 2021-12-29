Dwarikesh Sugar Industries receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

-
From ICRADwarikesh Sugar Industries announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating for the Bank facilities amounting to Rs.1099.99 crore at [ICRA] A+ (Positive) (pronounced ICRA A plus) with outlook revised to Positive from Stable.
Further, ICRA has reaffirmed the rating for the Commercial Papers amounting to Rs.300 crores as [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
