Olectra Greentech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, UCO Bank, One 97 Communications Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 November 2022.

Olectra Greentech Ltd crashed 6.96% to Rs 473.4 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23938 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd tumbled 5.51% to Rs 302. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73068 shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank lost 5.01% to Rs 19.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd fell 4.37% to Rs 456.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd plummeted 3.00% to Rs 117.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68172 shares in the past one month.

