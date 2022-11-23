Volumes soar at Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd counter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 488.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.06 lakh shares

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 November 2022.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 488.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.07% to Rs.115.85. Volumes stood at 40.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 177.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.87% to Rs.65.05. Volumes stood at 11.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd recorded volume of 48.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.21% to Rs.142.80. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd saw volume of 46.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.11% to Rs.796.95. Volumes stood at 9.92 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 11.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.18% to Rs.595.35. Volumes stood at 62410 shares in the last session.

