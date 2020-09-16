Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 13.60% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.86% to Rs 58.03 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 13.60% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.86% to Rs 58.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 89.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales58.0389.08 -35 OPM %6.343.51 -PBDT1.971.80 9 PBT1.801.61 12 NP1.421.25 14
