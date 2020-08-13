PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.79% to Rs 17.68 croreNet loss of PPAP Automotive reported to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.79% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.6892.05 -81 OPM %-77.4916.55 -PBDT-14.1714.85 PL PBT-20.688.41 PL NP-15.765.80 PL
