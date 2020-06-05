PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit declines 20.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 103.53 croreNet profit of PPAP Automotive declined 20.62% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 103.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.06% to Rs 18.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 359.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales103.5399.13 4 359.51410.98 -13 OPM %13.6017.36 -13.8618.78 - PBDT13.7917.01 -19 47.7774.55 -36 PBT7.3410.44 -30 22.0448.55 -55 NP5.857.37 -21 18.2033.74 -46
