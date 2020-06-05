PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit declines 20.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 103.53 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive declined 20.62% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 103.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.06% to Rs 18.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 359.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

