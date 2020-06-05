PPAP Automotive standalone net profit declines 19.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 103.57 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive declined 19.69% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 103.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.31% to Rs 19.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 360.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

