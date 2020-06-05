PPAP Automotive standalone net profit declines 19.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 103.57 croreNet profit of PPAP Automotive declined 19.69% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 103.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.31% to Rs 19.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 360.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales103.5799.13 4 360.04410.98 -12 OPM %13.5517.36 -14.1018.79 - PBDT13.6316.70 -18 48.8674.23 -34 PBT7.1910.13 -29 23.1448.23 -52 NP5.677.06 -20 19.2833.42 -42
