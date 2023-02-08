Dynamic Cables standalone net profit declines 26.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 158.79 croreNet profit of Dynamic Cables declined 26.95% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 158.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales158.79143.10 11 OPM %9.2811.73 -PBDT11.2314.00 -20 PBT9.1511.96 -23 NP6.649.09 -27
