Dynamic Cables standalone net profit declines 26.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 158.79 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Cables declined 26.95% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 158.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.158.79143.109.2811.7311.2314.009.1511.966.649.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)