Kennametal India standalone net profit declines 27.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kennametal India declined 27.96% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 274.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 239.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.274.80239.0013.7219.2138.9049.3029.6040.4021.9030.40

