Wonder Fibromats reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Dynemic Products consolidated net profit declines 81.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.31% to Rs 81.36 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products declined 81.52% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.31% to Rs 81.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales81.3656.38 44 OPM %11.8715.04 -PBDT5.196.65 -22 PBT0.973.87 -75 NP0.975.25 -82

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:39 IST

