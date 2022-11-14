Dynemic Products consolidated net profit declines 81.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.31% to Rs 81.36 croreNet profit of Dynemic Products declined 81.52% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.31% to Rs 81.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales81.3656.38 44 OPM %11.8715.04 -PBDT5.196.65 -22 PBT0.973.87 -75 NP0.975.25 -82
