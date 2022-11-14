Dynemic Products consolidated net profit declines 81.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.31% to Rs 81.36 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products declined 81.52% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.31% to Rs 81.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.81.3656.3811.8715.045.196.650.973.870.975.25

