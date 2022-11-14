Rossell India consolidated net profit rises 44.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.95% to Rs 118.00 crore

Net profit of Rossell India rose 44.43% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.95% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.118.0092.2240.1336.3545.4331.7141.8528.4936.4425.23

