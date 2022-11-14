Rossell India consolidated net profit rises 44.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.95% to Rs 118.00 croreNet profit of Rossell India rose 44.43% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.95% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales118.0092.22 28 OPM %40.1336.35 -PBDT45.4331.71 43 PBT41.8528.49 47 NP36.4425.23 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU