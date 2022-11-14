JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wonder Fibromats reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rossell India consolidated net profit rises 44.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.95% to Rs 118.00 crore

Net profit of Rossell India rose 44.43% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.95% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales118.0092.22 28 OPM %40.1336.35 -PBDT45.4331.71 43 PBT41.8528.49 47 NP36.4425.23 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU