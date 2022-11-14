Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.52% to Rs 543.76 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 50.98% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.52% to Rs 543.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 643.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.543.76643.644.763.3021.8819.368.809.837.705.10

