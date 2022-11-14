JUST IN
Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.52% to Rs 543.76 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 50.98% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.52% to Rs 543.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 643.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales543.76643.64 -16 OPM %4.763.30 -PBDT21.8819.36 13 PBT8.809.83 -10 NP7.705.10 51

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:39 IST

