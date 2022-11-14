Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 24.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.20% to Rs 22.93 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls rose 24.57% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.20% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.9316.9615.7915.273.452.792.912.362.181.75

