JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wonder Fibromats reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 24.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 35.20% to Rs 22.93 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls rose 24.57% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.20% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.9316.96 35 OPM %15.7915.27 -PBDT3.452.79 24 PBT2.912.36 23 NP2.181.75 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU