Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 24.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.20% to Rs 22.93 croreNet profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls rose 24.57% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.20% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.9316.96 35 OPM %15.7915.27 -PBDT3.452.79 24 PBT2.912.36 23 NP2.181.75 25
