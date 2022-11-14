Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 23.03 croreNet profit of Kerala Ayurveda reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 23.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.0318.99 21 OPM %10.463.48 -PBDT1.43-0.95 LP PBT1.17-1.24 LP NP1.03-0.62 LP
