Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd and Kanani Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2022.

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 3.62 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 4.97% to Rs 43.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2967 shares in the past one month.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd crashed 4.95% to Rs 8.64. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd dropped 4.94% to Rs 5.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19042 shares in the past one month.

Kanani Industries Ltd shed 4.93% to Rs 9.64. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)