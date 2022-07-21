-
ALSO READ
Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Earum Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Earum Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup leads losers in 'B' group
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd and Kanani Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2022.
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd and Kanani Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2022.
Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 3.62 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 4.97% to Rs 43.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2967 shares in the past one month.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd crashed 4.95% to Rs 8.64. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd dropped 4.94% to Rs 5.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19042 shares in the past one month.
Kanani Industries Ltd shed 4.93% to Rs 9.64. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU