Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 65.85 points or 0.29% at 22667.49 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Gland Pharma Ltd (down 6.8%), Sanofi India Ltd (down 1.58%),Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 1.55%),Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 1.49%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 1.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sigachi Industries Ltd (down 1.4%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 1.37%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 1.32%), Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 1.24%), and Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (down 1.22%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 4.62%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 4.53%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 3.51%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 81.27 or 0.15% at 55478.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.55 points or 0.11% at 16538.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 124.52 points or 0.47% at 26602.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 61 points or 0.74% at 8311.66.

On BSE,1872 shares were trading in green, 1383 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)