Natco Pharma Ltd soars 2.05%

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 658.2, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.75% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% slide in NIFTY and a 12.83% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 658.2, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 16575.1. The Sensex is at 55584.05, up 0.34%. Natco Pharma Ltd has gained around 3.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12711.5, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 84.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

