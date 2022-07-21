Volumes spurt at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 40.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares

Sonata Software Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 July 2022.

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 40.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.81% to Rs.2,305.00. Volumes stood at 2.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd registered volume of 16.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82751 shares. The stock rose 5.46% to Rs.719.15. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 57.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.94% to Rs.238.70. Volumes stood at 5.7 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14571 shares. The stock rose 1.53% to Rs.674.90. Volumes stood at 11270 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd witnessed volume of 44.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.17% to Rs.1,058.90. Volumes stood at 7.68 lakh shares in the last session.

