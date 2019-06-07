JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sparc Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

OK Play India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 41.11 crore

Net Loss of OK Play India reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 41.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 180.27% to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 156.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.1144.15 -7 156.73142.26 10 OPM %33.2527.34 -25.5221.73 - PBDT9.308.12 15 24.6319.13 29 PBT7.426.79 9 16.6512.76 30 NP-0.86-3.18 73 6.252.23 180

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU