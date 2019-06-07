OK Play India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 41.11 croreNet Loss of OK Play India reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 41.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 180.27% to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 156.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.1144.15 -7 156.73142.26 10 OPM %33.2527.34 -25.5221.73 - PBDT9.308.12 15 24.6319.13 29 PBT7.426.79 9 16.6512.76 30 NP-0.86-3.18 73 6.252.23 180
