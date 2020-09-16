JUST IN
Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.03% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.400.31 29 OPM %82.5093.55 -PBDT0.330.29 14 PBT0.330.29 14 NP0.260.23 13

Wed, September 16 2020. 16:18 IST

