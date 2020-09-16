Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.03% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

