AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 3.93%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1171.95, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.1% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 75.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1171.95, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has dropped around 9.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37945, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1168.9, up 3.54% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 79.1% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 75.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 30.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)