Easy Trip jumps after stellar Q4 performance

Easy Trip Planners jumped 5.83% to Rs 443.70 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 30.46 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 3.38 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations climbed 82.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 57.44 crore. The revenue from Air Passage segment stood at Rs 55.41 crore (up 57.68% YoY) while that from Other services segment was at Rs 0.59 crore (up 18% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

The company's revenue from Hotel Packages segment stood Rs 1.43 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with revenue loss of Rs 4.10 crore in Q4 FY20.

Pre-tax profit in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 42.11 crore compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 5.31 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company reported 84.97% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.01 crore on 24.51% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 106.71 crore in FY21 over FY20. Total expense declined by 50.14% to Rs 67.37 crore in FY21 over FY20, due lower employee benefits expenses (down 29.81% YoY) and lower other expenses (down 58.40% YoY).

Easy Trip Planners is the second ranking online travel company in India in terms of booking volume in the nine months ended December 2020 and third in terms of gross booking revenues in FY2020. It is also the only profitable online travel agency among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India and its consistently profitable since its incorporation.

Share of the online travel company entered the bourses on 19 March 2021. The shares were listed at Rs 206 per share, a premium of 10.06% compared with the IPO price of Rs 187 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)