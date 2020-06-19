Ebixcash World Money India reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.90% to Rs 849.90 crore

Net profit of Ebixcash World Money India reported to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.90% to Rs 849.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1971.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 39.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.52% to Rs 5906.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9160.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

849.901971.945906.399160.331.23-3.011.61-0.619.71-59.4592.82-31.045.42-60.1760.42-33.7713.27-36.7539.19-13.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)