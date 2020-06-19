JUST IN
Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit rises 444.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 10.06 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 444.88% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 287.24% to Rs 25.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 38.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.069.20 9 38.2434.40 11 OPM %10.646.96 -10.207.38 - PBDT1.961.37 43 9.416.30 49 PBT1.771.11 59 8.405.23 61 NP19.673.61 445 25.796.66 287

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 16:09 IST

