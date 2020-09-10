Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 287.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 94.86% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 287.18% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.86% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.163.11-618.7519.941.710.511.510.391.510.39

