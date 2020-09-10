JUST IN
United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit rises 3700.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries rose 3700.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.33% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.540.42 29 2.072.81 -26 OPM %42.597.14 -25.6019.57 - PBDT0.470.10 370 0.600.40 50 PBT0.380.01 3700 0.230.03 667 NP0.380.01 3700 -0.340.03 PL

