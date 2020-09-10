United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit rises 3700.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
V-Guard Industries standalone net profit declines 45.12% in the March 2020 quarter
V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.34% in the March 2020 quarter
Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2020 quarter
SRF consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of United Leasing & Industries rose 3700.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.33% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.540.42 29 2.072.81 -26 OPM %42.597.14 -25.6019.57 - PBDT0.470.10 370 0.600.40 50 PBT0.380.01 3700 0.230.03 667 NP0.380.01 3700 -0.340.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU