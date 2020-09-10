Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.22% to Rs 17.82 croreNet Loss of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.22% to Rs 17.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.8223.21 -23 OPM %-15.82-4.87 -PBDT-4.59-3.39 -35 PBT-6.93-5.60 -24 NP-6.23-5.46 -14
