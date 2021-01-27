Eco Recycling defers preferential issue of convertible warrants

-
Eco Recycling has deferred its plans for preferential issue of convertible warrants due to the current prevailing situation of Novel Coronavirus Disease (CoVID-19) both at global and national level, the ensuing economic disruption that is expected to follow, its possible impact on the stock market sentiments and the consequent impact on the business.
The proposal will be reviewed once stability is resumed.
