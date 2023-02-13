Fluidomat consolidated net profit rises 22.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.15% to Rs 9.92 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat rose 22.14% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.928.6921.0718.872.452.112.251.941.711.40

