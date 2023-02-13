Fluidomat consolidated net profit rises 22.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.15% to Rs 9.92 croreNet profit of Fluidomat rose 22.14% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.928.69 14 OPM %21.0718.87 -PBDT2.452.11 16 PBT2.251.94 16 NP1.711.40 22
