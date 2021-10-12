Economy On Path To Swift Recovery Says Finance Ministry

Indian economy is well-placed on the path to swift recovery with growth impulses visibly transmitted to all sectors of the economy, the finance ministry said Monday.

Sustained and robust growth in agriculture, sharp rebound in manufacturing and industry, resumption of services activity and buoyant revenues are suggesting that the economy is progressing well, the ministry said in its monthly economic report.

