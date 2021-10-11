Govt Aims To Expand Domestic Ethanol Industry To Rs 2 Lakh Crore: Nitin Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
LT Foods gains on partnering US firm for commercial-scale biomass plants
Praj Industries to set up India's largest syrup based ethanol plant for Godavani Biorefineries
L T Foods partners with Humankind Group to develop commercial-scale biomass plant
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
Ethanol Blending Improves From 1.53% To 7.93% Over Last Seven Years
-
Extensive Ethanol Industry Would Mean New Markets For Country's Biomass And Agriculture Sector
Mr Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India said that in order to reduce pollution levels in the country, the Government is aiming at an INR 2 lakh crore ethanol economy from its present size of INR 20,000 crore as the development of an extensive ethanol industry would mean new markets for the country's biomass and agriculture sector. Mr Gadkari highlighted that the flex-fuel vehicles will play a crucial role to decarbonize the transport sector, making it sustainable for the environment, economy, and ecology.
"We are going to make it compulsory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines that can run on more than one fuel to reduce pollution," said Mr Gadkari. The Minister also cited examples of Brazil, Canada, and the USA, where most automobile companies manufacture flex-fuel engines. We will tap into the strength of the agriculture sector to produce energy and power. The production of bio-CNG from agricultural waste will solve the crisis of air pollution. "We also want to promote the use of green hydrogen, which can help us accomplish the zero-carbon emission mission," he said.
He further said that the government intends to have electric vehicle sales penetration of 30 per cent for private cars, 70 per cent for commercial vehicles, 40 per cent for buses and 80 per cent for two and three-wheelers by 2030. Mr Gadkari noted that there is a substantial response seen in the domestic market for electric vehicles like electric rickshaws, cars, scooters, and electric bicycles. The Minister emphasised that, simultaneously, research on developing high-efficiency batteries and EV components is the need of the hour.
"To encourage electric vehicle, battery-operated vehicles have been exempted from payment of fees for issue of renewal of registration and new registration mark" he added. India, the minister said has made significant progress towards improving green energy access over the last decade and the government plans to shift public transportation to clean energy sources. "The generation of bio-CNG from agriculture waste will solve the problem of air pollution caused by the burning of agricultural waste in the field," he said. The Ministry, said Mr Gadkari, aims at developing efficient and affordable public transport systems such as metro rail, rapid rail transit, intercity bus services and monorail.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU