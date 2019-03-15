Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soars 1.91%, up for fifth straight session

-
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 191.6, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.77% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.19% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.6, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 11431.65. The Sensex is at 38036.13, up 0.74%. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has risen around 40.83% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12027.3, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 123.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
