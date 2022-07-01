Eicher Motors sells 6,307 CV units In June'22

Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sold 6,307 units of commercial vehicles (CV) in June 2022, registering a rise of 158.7% year on year from 2,438 units sold in June 2021.
On a sequential basis, the company's CV sales increased 11.89% from 5,637 units sold in May 2022.
During June 2022, the total domestic sales of Eicher trucks & buses soared 217.3% to 5,584 units while total exports declined 1.50% to 601 units over June 2021. Sales of total Volvo trucks & buses, stood at 122 units in June 2022, recording a growth of 79.4% over 68 units sold in June 2021.
Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.
The company reported 16% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.14 crore on a 8.6% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,193.32 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Eicher Motors fell 1.25% to currently trade at Rs 2,758.95 on the BSE.
