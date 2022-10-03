Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 17.69 points or 1.01% at 1761.91 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (up 5.08%), HFCL Ltd (up 3.78%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.73%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.31%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.65%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.45%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.31%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.11%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.74%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.74%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.09%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 407.75 or 0.71% at 57019.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 103.05 points or 0.6% at 16991.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.34 points or 0.17% at 28501.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.54 points or 0.13% at 8783.5.

On BSE,1616 shares were trading in green, 1238 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

