TCS board to mull Q3 results on 12 Jan

The board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

The board of TCS on Wednesday, 12 January 2022, will take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021.

The board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend. The IT major has fixed Thursday, 20 January 2022, as the record date for the dividend.

TCS is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 6.84% to Rs 9,624 crore on 3.21% increase in net sales to Rs 46,867 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 June 2021 Q1 FY22. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 28.75% and net sales rose 16.77% in Q2 FY22.

Shares of TCS rose 0.10% to Rs 3736.85 on Friday, 31 December 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)