Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 3513.5, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% rally in NIFTY and a 9.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Eicher Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3513.5, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18332.9. The Sensex is at 61625.93, up 0%.Eicher Motors Ltd has lost around 0.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13071.4, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3518.05, up 0.36% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 29.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% rally in NIFTY and a 9.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 44.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)