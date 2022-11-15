AksharChem (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Renaissance Global Ltd, Archies Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and Future Market Networks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 November 2022.

AksharChem (India) Ltd surged 12.92% to Rs 333 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1470 shares in the past one month.

Renaissance Global Ltd soared 12.89% to Rs 95.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27558 shares in the past one month.

Archies Ltd spiked 10.93% to Rs 20.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7825 shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd gained 10.82% to Rs 1680.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3253 shares in the past one month.

Future Market Networks Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 6.49. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26579 shares in the past one month.

