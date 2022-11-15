JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

India's recovery will continue to be supported by private consumption and investment says OPEC

GMR Airports Infra net loss narrows in Q2 to Rs 195 cr
Business Standard

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd down for fifth straight session

Capital Market 

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.45, down 2.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.76% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% rally in NIFTY and a 5.74% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.45, down 2.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18332.9. The Sensex is at 61625.93, up 0%.Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has lost around 1.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13019.85, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 417.15, down 2.01% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 13.76% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% rally in NIFTY and a 5.74% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 34.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU