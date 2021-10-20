Eicher Motors Ltd extends losing streak

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2647.05, down 2.1% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.35% in last one year as compared to a 53.52% rally in NIFTY and a 45.8% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2647.05, down 2.1% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 18327. The Sensex is at 61462.03, down 0.41%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 7.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 13.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11626.85, down 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2658.25, down 1.82% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 21.35% in last one year as compared to a 53.52% rally in NIFTY and a 45.8% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 46.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

