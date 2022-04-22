Eicher Motors Ltd Slides 2.39%, S&P BSE Auto index Drops 1.5%

Eicher Motors Ltd has added 8.22% over last one month compared to 3.76% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.49% drop in the SENSEX

Eicher Motors Ltd lost 2.39% today to trade at Rs 2588.6. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 1.5% to quote at 24824.32. The index is up 3.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd decreased 2.08% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 1.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 14.32 % over last one year compared to the 19.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eicher Motors Ltd has added 8.22% over last one month compared to 3.76% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.49% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6436 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18232 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2995.35 on 27 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2110 on 07 Mar 2022.

