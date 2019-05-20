Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 21250.05, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.8% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% jump in NIFTY and a 22% jump in the Nifty Auto.
Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21250.05, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.85% on the day, quoting at 11732.25. The Sensex is at 38999.66, up 2.82%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 4.16% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8085.75, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66440 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.13 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21327.05, up 1.64% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is down 27.8% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% jump in NIFTY and a 22% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 27.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
