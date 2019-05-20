Adani Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports tumbles on plan to acquire Adani Agro Logistics from AEL
Adani Logistics set to acquire agri-logistics arm from AEL
Adani Power Q3 net loss lower at Rs 1,181 cr
Adani Realty enters Pune mkt, eyes Rs 500 cr revenue from first luxury housing project
Adani Logistics set to acquire agri-logistics arm from AEL
-
ITI Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2019.
ITI Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2019.
Adani Enterprises Ltd spiked 18.96% to Rs 141.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month.
ITI Ltd surged 15.23% to Rs 92.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60190 shares in the past one month.
Adani Power Ltd soared 15.02% to Rs 46.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
Adani Green Energy Ltd added 14.30% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 11.81% to Rs 118.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU