Capital goods, realty stocks gain
Business Standard

Adani Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capital Market 

ITI Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2019.

Adani Enterprises Ltd spiked 18.96% to Rs 141.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd surged 15.23% to Rs 92.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60190 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd soared 15.02% to Rs 46.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd added 14.30% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 11.81% to Rs 118.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 12:00 IST

