Adani Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd, Power Ltd, Green Energy Ltd and Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2019.

ITI Ltd, Power Ltd, and Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2019.

spiked 18.96% to Rs 141.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

surged 15.23% to Rs 92.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60190 shares in the past one month.

soared 15.02% to Rs 46.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

added 14.30% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Real Estate Ltd gained 11.81% to Rs 118.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)