Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 2.29%, rises for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 23275, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.4% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% gain in NIFTY and a 11.03% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23275, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 12032. The Sensex is at 40724.4, up 0.9%. Eicher Motors Ltd has added around 9.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8034.95, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 19.

