Volumes spurt at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd registered volume of 18.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29246 shares

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 September 2022.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd registered volume of 18.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29246 shares. The stock rose 5.42% to Rs.1,269.00. Volumes stood at 90557 shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 23.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54489 shares. The stock rose 0.70% to Rs.357.65. Volumes stood at 16431 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 4.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69607 shares. The stock lost 0.34% to Rs.592.75. Volumes stood at 95024 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 577.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.00% to Rs.125.80. Volumes stood at 384.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 6.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.86% to Rs.476.00. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)